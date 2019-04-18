Opel’s ‘warm’ hatch lands in SA

The new three-door Corsa GSi will join the SA Opel model line-up in May .

It is no longer the pocket rocket of yesteryear, with Opel positioning it more as a “sport luxury” hatch.

The 1.4l petrol turbo engine is well short of true hot-hatch power with its outputs of 110kW and 220Nm, particularly when compared to the 2l VW Polo GTi which produces 147kW and 320Nm.

However, with its short-ratio six-speed transmission the GSi delivers outstanding punch in second and third gears, claims Opel.

It’s also rated as quite a roadholder, and the OPC sport suspension and brakes (complete with flashy-looking red calipers) were set up on the Nürburgring.