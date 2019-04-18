LOCAL LAUNCH
Opel’s ‘warm’ hatch lands in SA
Iconic GSi badge revived in a 1.4 Corsa turbo with Nurburgring-tuned suspension
The new three-door Corsa GSi will join the SA Opel model line-up in May .
It is no longer the pocket rocket of yesteryear, with Opel positioning it more as a “sport luxury” hatch.
The 1.4l petrol turbo engine is well short of true hot-hatch power with its outputs of 110kW and 220Nm, particularly when compared to the 2l VW Polo GTi which produces 147kW and 320Nm.
However, with its short-ratio six-speed transmission the GSi delivers outstanding punch in second and third gears, claims Opel.
It’s also rated as quite a roadholder, and the OPC sport suspension and brakes (complete with flashy-looking red calipers) were set up on the Nürburgring.
To top off its sporty looks, the new GSi features 18-inch light alloy wheels along with large air intakes, a prominent rear spoiler, a large honeycomb grille and moulded side sills. The exterior rear-view mirror housings in racing-look carbon colour.
Inside, the athletic theme is enhanced with leather upholstery, Recaro performance front seats, a sport steering wheel, aluminium pedals and leather gearshift knob.
In terms of price the new Corsa GSI will set you back R365,900, which is R23,200 cheaper than the significantly more powerful Polo GTi.