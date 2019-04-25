Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Kia unveils a spicy concept car

HabaNiro crossover vehicle features easy-entry scissor doors and a button-free, lava red cabin

25 April 2019 - 05:04 Denis Droppa
Scissor doors on Kia’s HabaNiro concept provide easy entry for passengers, as long as you don’t park too close to other cars. Picture: SUPPLIED
Scissor doors on Kia’s HabaNiro concept provide easy entry for passengers, as long as you don’t park too close to other cars. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia Motors America has unveiled a spicy vision of the future of electric vehicles at the New York International auto show.

The HabaNiro concept is an electric, all-wheel drive, four-seater crossover utility vehicle with a claimed range of more than 450km. The 20-inch wheels and big haunches “exude coiled muscularity and capability” according to Kia, but the car’s biggest visual drawcard is its butterfly doors.

These swing open in a scissor-like action to reveal an exceptionally large gap for passengers to enter and exit the vehicle, minimising the potential for very tall (or clumsy) occupants bumping their heads or knees when getting in and out.

Imagined and created at Kia’s California design studio, the HabaNiro is referred to as “the everything electric vehicle” or ECEV.

“This is no fanciful supercar that will likely never be built, but a prescient look into the future of mobility where automobiles will seamlessly integrate design, capability, usefulness and creativity,” says Tom Kearns, vice-president of design for Kia Design Centre America (KDCA).

 “We wanted this concept to be comfortable navigating city streets, carving turns on a coastal road and off-roading with confidence to remote wilderness adventures.”

The fancy doors open to reveal a garish lava red interior with an array of hi-tech features. Traditional control knobs and rectangular touch screens are replaced by a full-width head-up display (HUD) on the windshield, controlled by an instrument panel that is a large interactive touchpad display.

Users can swipe and move vehicle options across the HUD screen as though moving chess pieces.

Traditional control knobs are replaced by a full-width head-up display (HUD) on the windshield, controlled by an instrument panel that is a large interactive touchpad display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Traditional control knobs are replaced by a full-width head-up display (HUD) on the windshield, controlled by an instrument panel that is a large interactive touchpad display. Picture: SUPPLIED

The car also features a part-time level-five autonomous driving system, which when engaged retracts the steering wheel and instrument to provide more room for the front occupants.

Media or other entertainment, such as a movie for a long highway haul, can be displayed on the full-width HUD video system.

HabaNiro features Kia’s new Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (R.E.A.D.) system which can personalise a vehicle cabin space by analysing a driver’s emotional state, using artificial intelligence to recognise the driver’s bio signals.

There’s also no traditional rear view mirror. The AI senses the driver’s need to see behind the vehicle and activates the 180° rearview video display.

Opel’s ‘warm’ hatch lands in SA

Iconic GSi badge revived in a 1.4 Corsa turbo with Nurburgring-tuned suspension
Life
1 week ago

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has style and space, if not pace

Mitsubishi takes on an intensely-competitive crossover market with a well-priced contender
Life
1 week ago

Lexus sports up its limousine

New LS F Sport gets handling enhancements and a performance-infused design
Life
1 week ago

BMW lifts the lid on the convertible 8 Series

Mark Smyth drove the sun-worshipping version of BMW’s M850i in the Algarve
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
New Mercedes-Benz GLS debuts at New York show
Life / Motoring
2.
SARU gives the green light for a one-off Bok Rover
Life / Motoring
3.
THEATRE REVIEW: The less good idea of taking ...
Life
4.
Daimler tipped to cut ties with ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Unwind as time slows down at Pel’s Post in Pafuri
Life

Related Articles

Opel’s ‘warm’ hatch lands in SA

Life / Motoring

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has style and space, if not pace

Life / Motoring

Lexus sports up its limousine

Life / Motoring

BMW lifts the lid on the convertible 8 Series

Life / Motoring

Aston Martin plugs into an electric future

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.