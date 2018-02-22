Mercedes-Benz van is sprinting ahead in the tech race

In the world of commercial vehicles, the reveal of a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a very big deal.

In SA we see them everywhere, from local minibus taxis to long-distance taxis, courier vehicles to cross-border transport and everything in between.

Much like Mercedes in the passenger car market, the design and technology that debuts in the Sprinter filters into other models in the brand’s line-up and there is no shortage of tech in the new generation which is due to arrive in SA in April 2019.

The design is evolutionary and like its passenger cars, there is a fascination with the intricate headlights in particular. However, the new Sprinter is less about design and more about technology and connectivity.

The company has extensively revised the range with more tailor-made solutions and the availability of front-wheel drive variants for the first time, with Mercedes saying there are more than 1,700 versions.