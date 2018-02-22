FUTURE MODELS
Mercedes-Benz van is sprinting ahead in the tech race
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the next generation of its Sprinter with new technology
In the world of commercial vehicles, the reveal of a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a very big deal.
In SA we see them everywhere, from local minibus taxis to long-distance taxis, courier vehicles to cross-border transport and everything in between.
Much like Mercedes in the passenger car market, the design and technology that debuts in the Sprinter filters into other models in the brand’s line-up and there is no shortage of tech in the new generation which is due to arrive in SA in April 2019.
The design is evolutionary and like its passenger cars, there is a fascination with the intricate headlights in particular. However, the new Sprinter is less about design and more about technology and connectivity.
The company has extensively revised the range with more tailor-made solutions and the availability of front-wheel drive variants for the first time, with Mercedes saying there are more than 1,700 versions.
This maximised modularity is at the core of the new generation, allowing it to cater for sector-specific requirements and different customer segments.
Mercedes says the sector-specific solutions cover a range from classic courier services over the last delivery mile to goods transport over longer distances and right up to service technicians who use their vehicle as a mobile replacement parts store. It can also be put to work as a camper van, bus or an ambulance by rescue services.
Connectivity solutions that also debuted recently in the next generation A-Class have been designed to ensure a leap in efficiency and a noticeable reduction in the administrative tasks relating to a fleet. All the optional connectivity services are grouped under Mercedes PRO connect. The web-based service for fleet customers, from small trade enterprises to key accounts, links up the fleet manager with all vehicles and drivers in the fleet via the Vehicle Management Tool.
Eight packages available ex-factory with central fleet, vehicle, driver and location-based services will be introduced in Mercedes PRO connect, initially in Europe before rolling out to the rest of the world.
Two new features smooth the path to further innovations: rear and all-wheel drive is now supplemented with a new front-wheel drive system. For reasons which Mercedes says are inherent to the design, the payload of this version increases by 50kg compared to the rear-wheel drive, and an 80mm lower loading sill improves loading and unloading.
