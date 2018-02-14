Spot the differences in the new C-Class

It also uses a far bigger lithium-ion battery, jumping up from 64kWh to 13.8kWh as Benz belatedly recognises China’s demand for at least 50km of pure electrically driven range.

Instead of tangible areas such as engines and gearboxes, Benz’s official information focuses on the C-Class’s optional headlights and a new AMG-Line model, with its diamond-pattern radiator grille. The AMG-Line will also receive tweaks to the front and rear bumpers plus its "tailpipe trim varies according to the engine variant". Whatever that might possibly be.

The base-level headlight remains a halogen system with an LED daytime running light; it can be stepped up to a full LED and then a multi-beam LED with each headlight containing 84 separate LEDs that can illuminate individually.

The top-spec light incorporates an adaptive high-beam assistant system that allows the driver to keep using high beam even around other cars, by simply blacking out or dimming an area around the oncoming car.

At more than 40km/h, the car switches automatically to ultra range, which delivers what Benz claims is the maximum light intensity allowed by law, which still delivers 1-lux even 650m ahead of the car. It will then automatically mask out a U-shaped area around any oncoming car, allowing high beam to continue lighting up the surrounding area.

This all feeds in to Benz’s advanced safety features, which let the car see better even without the fancy (and doubtless expensive) headlights. Its updated radar and camera systems allow it to see up to 500m ahead of the car at all times, delivering data to the computer that governs all its safety and driver-assistance systems.

The new radar scans up to 250m in front of the car, 80m behind it and 40m to each side, while the analogue camera is responsible for reaching out to 500m. It also delivers a 3D picture to the computer covering up to 90m in front of the car.

Its optional driver assistance package delivers active cruise control that is paired up with the car’s navigation data, just like in the E-Class and S-Class limousines, so it can pre-empt when it needs to speed up or slow down for corners or roundabouts.

While the entry-level models retain the two-tube instrument cluster, the higher-spec models use a fully digital version, complete with three different layouts (classic, sport and progressive). Even the analogue dials flank a 5.5-inch (14cm) digital screen for detailed information, and Benz calls it the "classic" dash.

The fully digital screen is a 12.3-inch (31cm) unit, boasting 1,920 by 720 pixel resolution, which can be ordered to display navigation data for the first time (though Audi’s been doing it for years). Both the 7-inch (18cm) and optional 10.25-inch (26cm) infotainment screens sit high on the dashboard, with the bigger screen offering its three display styles of its own.

It has the Blackberry-style touch pads on the steering wheel to navigate around the car’s options, plus a scroller mounted on the centre console to move around the infotainment screen. The navigation system features car-to-X networking for traffic alerts, petrol station data, and even parking availability

Besides engine data, Benz has also studiously avoided the trend towards touchscreens, though, which leaves the scroller, the touchpads and voice control as its only options. There are also two USB ports, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Qi-standard smartphones and devices can be charged wirelessly.