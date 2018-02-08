Daimler offers abject apology to China after a Dalai Lama Instagram post

Beijing — German automotive giant Daimler has apologised to China again after sparking an outcry over an Instagram post by its luxury brand Mercedes-Benz quoting the Dalai Lama, seen by Beijing as a Tibetan separatist.

Daimler chair Dieter Zetsche and its China chief Hubertus Troika sent a letter of apology to the Chinese ambassador to Germany on Wednesday, a company spokesperson in Beijing, Simonette Illi, told AFP, confirming a report by the official Xinhua news agency.

Xinhua reported that the letter expressed "sincere apology to China" and that Daimler had "no intention of questioning or challenging in any manner China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity". Daimler, according to Xinhua, said it "deeply regrets the hurt and grief that its negligent and insensitive mistake has caused to the Chinese people".

The second apology in two days highlights the extent to which foreign companies try to appease Beijing authorities when they run afoul of the party line of the world’s second largest economy.

The Mercedes Instagram post showed a white car on a beach along with the Dalai Lama’s words, "Look at situations from all angles, and you will become more open".