Mercedes-Benz going for an A

Hyundai has revealed a picture of its new Santa Fe, which is due to be unveiled at next month’s Geneva motor show. The designs show a new direction for the brand, which is keen to see the Santa Fe continue its success, particularly in the US. Insiders have also told us that the new model will expand its passenger space from the current seven-seater offering to the option of a model that can accommodate eight people.

All-wheel drive Soul

Kia will unveil the next generation of its Soul either at the LA Auto show at the end of 2018 or early in 2019 at the Detroit show before it goes on sale in SA later that year. Sources have told us that the next generation will feature an upgraded electric version with more range but the big news will be the availability of an all-wheel drive (AWD) model.

The new Soul will sit on a new platform which is designed for both front and all-wheel drive, making an AWD version possible for the first time.

While there are no firm details, our sources have pointed us towards the 2015 Trail’ster concept for some idea of the design direction after the concept received positive feedback. Kia SA says it will consider the AWD version if made available for our market.

Billions for e-mobility

Porsche has revealed that it will spend more than €6bn in e-mobility projects by 2022, focusing on both plug-in hybrids and purely electric vehicles. Plans have been bolstered to include about €3bn of investment in material assets and slightly more than €3bn in development costs.

From the additional sum of €3bn, €500m will be used for the development of Porsche’s Mission E variants and derivatives, about €1bn for electrification and hybridisation of the existing product range, several hundred million for site expansion, plus €700m in new technologies, charging infrastructure and smart mobility.

Au revoir