Tesla a hit in Germany, which is the fastest-growing region for electric vehicles

Munich — The most remarkable thing about Jana Hoeffner’s 1,475km road trip from Stuttgart to Oslo and back was simply how unremarkable it was. In a black Tesla Model S sedan.

Five years ago, making similar journeys across much of Germany in an electric Renault Zoe would have meant tiresome research to avoid running out of power, she says. These days, not so much. Or even at all. "It doesn’t really involve much planning anymore."

Hoeffner, who’s an online editor, is emblematic of a quiet revolution finally taking hold in Europe’s biggest car market. Conventional wisdom held that Germans, proudly sitting at the source of global automotive engineering prowess, would be among the last to trade in their Porsche 911s or Mercedes-Benz S-Class diesels for the limited autobahn range offered in an American-made electric Tesla.

But powered by additional charging sites and improving products, this year, Germany will become the world’s third-largest market for plug-in hybrids and electric cars, surpassing longtime European leader Norway, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). The downfall of diesel following Volkswagen’s (VW) widespread cheating on emissions and a mounting public backlash against urban pollution are only adding momentum to the shift.