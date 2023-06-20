Life

Singapore tops list of most expensive cities

Asia remains most costly region for luxury living for fourth straight year

21 June 2023 - 05:00 Denise Wee

Singapore surged to top the rankings as the most expensive city in the world for luxury living for the first time as it vies to be a leading global centre for the rich.

The city-state, ranked fifth in 2022, leapfrogged ahead of Shanghai and Hong Kong, which are in second and third spots respectively, according to a report by Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group. ..

