Singapore tops list of most expensive cities

Meanwhile, the yen won some respite as risk aversion prompted profit-taking on very crowded short positions
Maize imports of our neighbour to the north could rise markedly in the 2023/24 marketing year
Country has little more than 22,000 nurses for more than 50-million people, while specialist vacancies remain unfilled
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country
Most food and nonalcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation rates in May, apart from sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Investors, particularly those overseas, are putting pressure on Japanese firms to diversify boards, which are skewed towards older men
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
The top 5 trends to enliven the dreariest of days
Singapore surged to top the rankings as the most expensive city in the world for luxury living for the first time as it vies to be a leading global centre for the rich.
The city-state, ranked fifth in 2022, leapfrogged ahead of Shanghai and Hong Kong, which are in second and third spots respectively, according to a report by Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Singapore tops list of most expensive cities
Asia remains most costly region for luxury living for fourth straight year
Singapore surged to top the rankings as the most expensive city in the world for luxury living for the first time as it vies to be a leading global centre for the rich.
The city-state, ranked fifth in 2022, leapfrogged ahead of Shanghai and Hong Kong, which are in second and third spots respectively, according to a report by Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.