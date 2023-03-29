Concerns over tightening supplies in Iraq and an optimistic outlook for the global economy drive oil prices up for a third session
When a business commissions a book about itself, the objective is usually self-serving. In the 1950s and 1960s the great mining houses contracted Paddy Cartwright to record their history. The books which followed were historically accurate, though the omissions were sometimes more important than what finally appeared in print.
This is not necessarily true when wine estates publish splendidly illustrated coffee-table books: here the history, as well as the kind of details which would otherwise never be available to wine aficionados, acquire an appropriate platform. I have wonderful volumes about Chateaux D’Yquem, Lafite and Pichon Comtesse, as well as Meerlust, Rustenberg, Nederburg and Bollinger, to name but a few...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: There’s nothing small about Klein Constantia
You can’t properly understand the present without diving into the past, and a new book about Klein Constantia reflects the value of such an enterprise
