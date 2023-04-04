BIG READ: In full colour: celebrating underrecognised women of a century past

Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
In ‘A Woman’s World: 1850-1960’ colourised old photographs shed light on women’s importance
“For most of history, Anonymous was a woman,” wrote literary innovator Virginia Woolf in her 1929 essay A Room of One’s Own.
It’s an appropriate quote to open A Woman’s World: 1850-1960, the third collaboration between photographic artist Marina Amaral and historian Dan Jones. Their work brings new perspectives to history, in this instance by focusing, in full colour, on the experiences of women in the century before the watershed 1960s feminist decade...
