AUTHOR INTERVIEW: The poet-cop who learnt feminism from his mom

Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey, the scourge of Western Cape gangsters, has none of the gun-toting machismo I expected. Instead, he is a reflective and scholarly man who arrives at our interview armed only with a battered copy of one of George Bernard Shaw’s lesser known works, The Adventures of a Black Girl in Her Search for God.

He has just launched his memoir, Jeremy vannie Elsies, in which he chronicles his evolution from a childhood shaped by a powerful matriarchy to the policeman-poet sitting in a modest Mowbray coffee shop on a sunny winter’s morning.

He laughs at the suggestion of machismo: "My two grandmothers and my mother were tougher than any macho man!"

From his mother he learnt about Marxism and the evils of patriarchy. She was a shop steward in the Garment Workers’ Union who led strikes for better wages and equal pay with male workers.

"Women were only allowed to be seamstresses. The men were cutters and pattern makers and they were paid more," Vearey explains. "It was a struggle against patriarchy, both at home and at work."

Now deputy commissioner for crime detection in the Western Cape, Vearey describes himself as a "social construct" — the man he is now shaped over the years by his interactions with people and places and political developments.

A key period in his construction was the 1980 schools boycott when, with the help of progressive teachers, black pupils devised their own curriculum in protest at the inferior education dished out to them by a racist government.

This brought the transformative discovery of a literary canon that opened up a whole new way of looking at the world. For the first time, Vearey was exposed to writers who spoke to his own experience.

"We learnt you could construct a life through literature, and the lives of ordinary people provided just as rich a narrative as that of kings," he says.