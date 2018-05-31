BOOK REVIEW: Emotions ride high in continuing struggle for justice

MY FATHER DIED FOR THIS

Lukhanyo and Abigail Calata

Tafelberg



Matthew Goniwe took up yoga long before it became fashionable in black communities to help him combat a bout of depression while fending off the apartheid machinery hellbent on his ruin.

This is one of the surprising nuggets in journalists Lukhanyo and Abigail Calata’s debut book, My Father Died for This. It is a study in class, gender, politics, identity, state-sanctioned colourism and race, set against the backdrop of the struggle and intergenerational activism.

It is a story of hope amid despair, love and aspiration despite trying circumstances.

The Calatas embark on an exploratory journey of the past and the present, during which they touch on a gamut of emotions: fear and anxiety, loss and pain, and happiness and joy. Their book also illustrates how new struggles are really old battles that have been passed from one generation to the next.

There is much laughter, dance and music in their tribute to Fort Calata, Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli, known as the Cradock Four.

Lukhanyo Calata brings readers into his world and that of his family by opening the door to the unfortunate chapter at the SABC when it was headed by Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his cohorts. He sketches the whirlwind of emotions they went through as a family and as professionals and how this opened up old wounds.

In 2016, Lukhanyo, Thandeka Gqubule, Busisiwe Ntuli, Foeta Krige, the late Suna Venter, Krivani Pillay, Jacques Steenkamp and Vuyo Mvoko became known as the SABC 8 when they took a stand against Motsoeneng’s editorial tyranny. They paid a high price for their activism when the management dismissed them en masse.

As the battle between the journalists and SABC management intensified, taking twists and wild swings, Lukhanyo became more emboldened and grounded in the knowledge that his father, Fort, had faced off against an unjust system.

Fort inherited his political chutzpah from his maternal grandfather, Anglican priest the Rev James Arthur Calata, whose 12-year stint as ANC general secretary made him one of the longest-serving officials in that position. He was succeeded by a young Walter Sisulu.

The elder Calata is fondly referred to as "Tatou", a term of endearment used by family and community alike. A teacher-turned-preacher and political activist, he settled in Cradock at the age of 32 in 1928. Through the eyes and memories of Patrick Mali, a retired school inspector, Lukhanyo and Abigail retrace the Calatas’ arrival in Cradock, where they blazed a trail and left a lasting legacy.