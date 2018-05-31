BOOK REVIEW: Undervalued stories from a big continent

AFRICAN MUCKRAKING: 75 Years of Investigative Journalism from Africa

Edited by Anya Schiffrin with George Lugalambi

Jacana



During the final years of apartheid and Jacob Zuma’s term as president, South African citizens learned about the power of investigative journalism.

Courageous journalists chasing stories that have the potential to bring down the powerful, plus a society that allows freedom of the press, empower a vital weapon that can bring wrongdoers to book.

Such work is of vital importance in countries where powerful people have subverted democracy to do as they please. African journalists, however, receive scant recognition around the world — and on their own continent.

Africa has comparatively low media consumption due to the poor standard of education, high levels of illiteracy and poverty. Reporting on rural areas and distributing print products are difficult because of a lack of infrastructure.

The high cost of data and low access to electricity militate against the development of profitable electronic media companies.

Anya Schiffrin, director of the technology, media, and communications specialisation at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, writes in the introduction to African Muckraking that in the global North, the contributions of African journalists are largely unknown. The assumption is that good journalism doesn’t originate in Africa.

Western audiences trust satellite news and parachute journalists more than they do local reporters, she writes. "This book aims to dispel that."

Schiffrin says journalists really can change the world – and do so time and again.

The book presents 41 pieces of campaigning and investigative journalism from around Africa, each prefaced with context provided by foremost experts on the continent, including Anton Harber and Ferial Haffajee.