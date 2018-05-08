BOOK REVIEW: James Comey’s bestseller raises more loyalty questions than answers

A HIGHER LOYALTY: Truth, Lies and Leadership

James Comey

Macmillan Publishers



A work of startling naivety? A timely exposé? of the good fighting the bad? Or a bit of both? Former FBI director James Comey’s bestseller continues to sell at record levels, earning him a tidy sum.

As a government employee, Comey was unhappy with his salary — which was why he left and worked for the private sector for nearly a decade before returning to public service in 2013 as FBI director for an envisaged 10-year term. That was not to be. On May 9 2017 President Donald Trump fired him.

His firing may constitute obstruction of justice, with special counsel Robert Mueller recently presenting Trump with at least four dozen questions about his ties with Russia. For now, the book can be viewed as a justification for Comey’s aspiration to ethical leadership.

But is he eyeing a high political office, positioning himself as an ethical rock in the political divide of present-day America? Or is he just stimulating debate?

This is not clear. But he does not hold back. He has no qualms in comparing Trump to a Mafia boss. Or saying that Trump does not understand ethical leadership. Or that the Russians could have a scandalous hold on him, involving prostitutes in a Moscow hotel. He just does not know. Big statements. Heady criticism of a president.

But the book does not convince that Comey has the lofty ideals he expects from Trump. Nowhere is this more evident than in his handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail saga.

On July 5 2016, halfway through a divisive US election, Comey announced that the FBI would level no criminal charges relating to Clinton’s emails. On October 28, just more than a week before the election, Comey said the FBI was again investigating Clinton as new information had come to light. He retracted this two days before the election.

The damage was done. Clinton, leading the polls, lost the election, causing Comey to feel "slightly nauseous" that his actions might have had an effect on the result. But he would not have done it differently.

Ironically, he makes it clear that the FBI has always followed the dictum to avoid, if possible, any action that could affect an election result. Therefore, his announcement on October 28 was necessary, "because to remain silent would have been an affirmative act of concealment, which would mean the director of the FBI had misled the American people".

Contrast this stance with the FBI investigation of the Russian collusion allegations. Comey admits the FBI was worried about clear evidence of Russian interference in the election to benefit Trump. But there was no announcement to Congress. No statement that the investigation could involve Trump.