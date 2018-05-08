BOOK REVIEW: Guantánamo: an American Lubyanka

GUANTÁNAMO DIARY

Mohamedou Ould Slahi

Canongate



Like the supply chain behind meat consumption, it isn’t easy to think about Guantánamo. There is a wilful elision; the "war on terror" has become an American shibboleth, and few question its premise or processes.

The US constitution and federal courts are tuned out; its location in Cuba makes it an enclave of legal surrealism. It is America’s Lubyanka.

Its true nature, however, must be recognised and understood. Guantánamo Diary is Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s memoir of two-and-a-half years of tribulation and trauma at the hands of the shadowy military-intelligence operators running Guantánamo, and the now closed prisons Abu Ghraib in Iraq and Bagram in Afghanistan.

The book presents one of the first witness accounts of the conditions and methods inside Guantánamo — and it is deeply shocking.

Slahi was arrested in 2000 on a flimsy suspicion of involvement in a plot to blow up LA International Airport. He was soon released, but his fate was compromised after 9/11.

A young Muslim who had lived in Europe and Canada, he was rearrested within a week of 9/11 in transit home to Mauritania. Despite being cleared again, in November 2001 Mauritanian intelligence requested one more round of routine follow-up questions — and his real nightmare began.

Slahi was renditioned to Jordan, then Afghanistan, before being transferred to Guantánamo, where he was subjected to awful physical and mental abuse.

His cell was kept at very cold temperatures; he was forced to contort for hours and prevented from sleeping for days; he was stripped naked and sexually molested by female guards. Ice was slotted under his clothing before he was beaten, a technique designed to worsen the pain but reduce visible bruising.

He was interrogated every day for four years and kept in solitary for three years. He was never formally charged and was freed in 2016 after 15 years in captivity.

Slahi’s diary covers his multiple arrests, the renditions, the personalities of his interrogators and prison life. Occasionally, he records the Kafkaesque interrogation dialogue with sardonic wit or outright sarcasm.

His prose is lucid, explained by the fact that he wrote the manuscript in the year after the primary period of duress. Nonetheless, it’s harrowing.