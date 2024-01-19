Five things to watch this week
A local crime drama, a dystopian sci-fi thriller, a corrupt police officer’s life-changing decision ...
Soon comes the night — Netflix
A local crime drama series that seems to have been inspired by the legend of notorious former MK operative turned heist kingpin Colin Chauke. Kwenzo Ngcobo stars as Alex Shabane, a liberation struggle veteran, who, in the shadow of the emergence of the rainbow nation in 1990s Johannesburg, realises that he will not be seeing any promised spoils of war and decides to use his skills in the service of crime. It’s a choice that soon proves very lucrative but also one that draws the angry attention of his former comrades in the new government. Embarrassed by his brazen heists and Robin Hood antics, they enlist the services of a former apartheid-era cop to capture Shabane. As the two men become embroiled in a battle in which they will face their personal demons and pit the country’s past against its fragile future, who will win becomes a much bigger question than either of them could have imagined...
