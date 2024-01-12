The TV drama that made Rishi Sunak sit up and take notice
‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ has led to a national outcry and debate
A TV drama led to outcry, outrage and debate in the UK parliament in January. It was not as you might initially think, outrage because of its inappropriateness or morally dubious depictions of a lifestyle the public doesn’t want to see on TV; nor is it a drama about a highly charged political issue like Northern Ireland or the inner workings and soap-opera machinations of the house of Windsor.
Rather, the show in question is a small, carefully crafted and moving story about the 25-year battle by more than 700 UK subpostmasters to clear their names after computer errors in the Post Office’s much-lauded and very expensive Horizon system led to them being charged for criminal offences. They had been unable to account for shortfalls in the accounting for their often small and barely profitable Post Office operations in small towns across the UK...
