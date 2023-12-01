The movies to see just before you die
‘Last Movies’ by Stanley Schtinter explores the final watching preferences of historical characters
We’ve all seen and may even own Christmas stocking books like 1001 Movies You Have to Watch Before You Die, but British artist-curator and author Stanley Schtinter’s new book, Last Movies, offers an intriguing twist on the “before you die”, aspect by compiling a list of the actual films that a host of famous characters watched before their deaths.
From Franz Kafka — whose last cinematic experience was the decidedly un-Kafkaesque Charlie Chaplin comedy The Kid — to grunge legend Kurt Cobain, who watched Jane Campion’s quietly devastating masterpiece The Piano before he took his own life in April 1994, Schtinter has turned a macabre fascination into a fascinating exploration of cinema and what his historical characters’ final watching preferences might add to our understanding of them...
