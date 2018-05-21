The new Norval is a space to play and pay gentle homage

Even the title of the sculpture, The Last to Arrive, a typical black steel Villa of 1978, suggests a cheerful, humorous welcome. It’s a marker of a happy return of focus on the mastery of the great sculptural artist whose head-strong abstraction and sharp modernism also had its detractors over a long public creative career. If sculpture is often the first to fall in the fashion trends of art, this is a happy comeback.

To bring the message home, the Norval brought to Cape Town his early masterpiece, Africa from 1959-60.

Owned by Exxaro Resources, this wondrous mysterious black tower, tipping nearly seven metres, is surrounded by a host of carefully selected earlier Villa pieces. In the grand double volume of the glass-sided gallery, these are rich and inviting pawns to tickle a playful mind (check out the magical candelabras) – even as they illustrate a clear view of the artist’s thinking during those inspired years up to 1968.

A clever component in this space, quietly augmenting Villa’s gregariousness, is a work by Burundi-born Serge Alain Nitegeka, Form Ephemeral VII, in painted wood. Working in the minimalism tradition, Nitegeka’s clarity of sculpture as object-in-space is riveting.

He had also been commissioned to install a substantial work in the central atrium, leading to the individual galleries. Structural Response III is a great black jungle of construction laths, acting as a kind of visual and physical maze as visitors find their way. It is both playful and somewhat intimidating.

To the left leads into Gallery 1, where a quirky exhibition with a silly title is housed in a pristine cool space. Whatever objections revolutionaries have to the classic "white cube" gallery, it serves art well and indeed gives the nutty-named Pulling at Threads installed here more import than it warrants.