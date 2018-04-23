Geometry and Art: sacred patterns that underlie the world

A loyal supporter of the arts, and an influential figure in Gauteng’s arts community, Froud took two years to conceptualise the exhibition, which tells the story of geometry in human existence through the prism of four major concepts: the human figure; city structures such as buildings and lifts; the spiritual aspect and geometry in nature.

"I always research before conceptualising an exhibition. In this case I read 300 books about geometry in the past two years that clearly painted vividly the role that geometry plays in human existence," says Froud.

"For example in Greek mythology, just like in other religions of the world, including ancient Egyptian belief systems, geometry has always been regarded as sacred. It is also sacred in Ndebele culture where geometric patterns play an important part in art.

"In Greek mythology, you could not speak publicly about geometry as you would be stoned. Only certain important people in that society were privileged to be associated with geometry," he says.

Until now Froud has been best known for sculpture, but has deviated from that form for this multimedia exhibition.

"The truth is I work in different media and the only medium that I cannot handle is painting. I simply cannot paint, even though I can teach it. The last time I painted I felt that the pieces were horrible, even though they all sold," he says.

A senior lecturer in sculpture at the University of Johannesburg and an art curator, Froud has created 151 works of art for this exhibition, ranging from small crystal glass works to a monumental 6.5m high polyhedron made from 18 giant road cones. His large cone virus sculptures have become iconic in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Stellenbosch and most recently in Richmond in the Northern Cape. They can be found on rooftops, in parks and streets.