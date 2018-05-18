Snakes in paradise and the logic of false promises

At this point you just give up, and in the spirit of the title of the fair, Not a Single Story, decide to make it all up. It’s not the money, you understand — if you are going to Nirox you have to be part of the richest 10% anyway — but the extra hoop you have to jump through, after being stopped at the entrance three times to make sure you have not come all the way to Krugersdorp to be a gatecrasher.

Then finally, with the half-built puzzle in your mind, you give up and salve your nerves with the nouvelle cuisine scraps of comfort food and wine from Franschhoek — although what’s comforting about kimchi for a non-Korean is also enigmatic.

Many would regard the absence of information as a blessing, because some artist statements can be tedious, and there is always the layman’s conviction that good art doesn’t need explanation.

We later discovered, however, why this lack of information didn’t work when we took a free ride on American Express’s exclusive tour — what is a fair for the rich without exclusivity?

Before the tour I was inclined to regard Enticed Contemplation by Nandipha Mnantabo as the discarded shell of a beach buggy. However, the guide reminded us that Mnantabo used to work with cowhide, and suddenly the genius of the sculpture was plain — the staple covering material of past and countryside replaced with the contemporary staple of mesh.

Ayanda Jackson’s untitled work of photographs on black perspex of herself half-clad in costume from the 19th century also suddenly made sense. Knowing that she identifies as African American is crucial, and the additional information that she is alluding to Victorian-era portraits of ancestors that have passed on as a link to Africa triggers a powerful exercise in irony and repurposed nostalgia.

But what then to make of the fake vagrants lying about? The 10%, the elite, you and I, encounter vagrants every day on our streets. So what was the point of transporting them to Nirox? In the absence of information, the only difference I saw was that Nirox’s vagrants had brand-new blankets.

The almost fanatical scurrying around to skim off some money or cost at every opportunity changed some great pieces fundamentally.

On the edge of the park was a collection of steel cubes with vagrant-like figures etched in rust on the sides. Inside, strings were hung, and recordings played the a capella voices of women singing that if one only understood the story of their lives being sung, all was well.

The feeling was inescapable that these abstracted shacks were poverty porn — although I would bet my second house on that not being the intention of the artist. We were being told that we came there and spent all that money to gawk at the poor.

Either that or we were all made interactive extras in a performance artwork by Artlogic encompassing the whole park, the message being that we are all hypocritical sods and deserve to be relieved of the burden of our surplus wealth to the greediest degree possible. There would certainly be an artful logic to such sentiments.