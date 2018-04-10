Collectors should look beyond aesthetics when investing in art

Investing in art is a relatively recent concept, christened perhaps with the sale of seven paintings belonging to Erwin Goldschmidt at Sotheby’s in October 1958 for £781,000 — at the time the highest price achieved by a single sale.

But this is a meagre sum compared with the sale, for example, of one painting — When Will You Marry? by Paul Gaugin — for $210m in 2015.

To invest in art is to speculate. Would-be investors will buy with their ears and therefore often buy fashion; but true collectors buy with their eyes and their collections stand a far greater chance of holding value.

True collectors are not driven solely by the desire to acquire objects but also by a desire to acquire knowledge. However, even a collection thoughtfully assembled must still be distinguished from a good investment that outpaces inflation.

Owning and managing an art collection is a complex business requiring frequent advice from a variety of experts. Many experts will have their own agendas and, unlike investment management, the art world is largely unregulated. This means that it is one of the most manipulated markets.

A conservative estimate of forged or misattributed art in circulation is 40% and the actual value of most art is only known after it is sold.

Investing in art is not so much about making money as it is about not losing money. Much art will not appreciate in value and the contemporary art market exhibits elements of a Ponzi scheme, with a large proportion of such works of art having little value shortly after purchase.

Some people buy art because they are seduced by the luxury goods lifestyle. This explains why prolific contemporary artists fetch high prices, which is at odds with normal demand and supply dynamics and an expectation that rare works might be more valuable. Waiting lists to buy such art are often followed by waiting lists to sell.

Consideration must be given to the illiquidity of the art market, the substantial fees involved in both buying and selling a work, insurance costs, storage and conservation of a collection, and the risk the artist may well drop out of favour. It is rare for an individual to become wealthy from an art collection. The very best collections sold return an average of 10% a year. This is not much different from that of the S&P 500 over an equivalent period.