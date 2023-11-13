Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Why balance should be the focus of your training regimen
Many years ago my friends and I used to joke about international chest day — the day you would have to stand in long queues to get near the bench press. As recently as March 2020 — the last time I trained in a commercial gym — the bench press section was by far the busiest, and worst on Mondays.
The bench press is the prom king of exercises. Exercise populism has — in the not-so-humble opinion of the Water Cooler — spoilt the gym experience and genuinely hurt people’s progress. It also results in common injuries such as the painful shoulder impingement that has sidelined many a gym bro. A badge of honour, you see, to be sidelined by a “sporting” injury...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.