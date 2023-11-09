Spinal cord implant lets Parkinson’s patient walk again

The neurostimulator by Onward, an implantable platform for direct, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord, is seen before its presentation to Marc Gauthier, the first patient with a neuroprosthetic, at the NeuroRestore laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland, on November 2 2023. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Lausanne — Long-term Parkinson’s disease patient Marc Gauthier had essentially been confined to his home until he became the first person to receive a new Swiss-designed implant that dramatically improved his ability to walk.
Gauthier received a neuroprosthetic at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), comprising an electrode field placed against his spinal cord. Combined with an electrical impulse generator under the skin of his abdomen, the device stimulates his spinal cord to activate his leg muscles.
“It changed my life because I’m now independent,” said Gauthier, a native of the French city of Bordeaux, as he sat with his doctors at CHUV. “I can leave my home, run errands. I even go on foot.”
Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological disease characterised by symptoms such as tremors, stiffness and difficulty with balance and co-ordination.
The incidence of this disease has doubled over the past 25 years, according to the World Health Organisation. Global estimates showed that more than 8.5-million people suffered from the disease in 2019.
Grégoire Courtine, one of the doctors leading the project, said the electrical pulses delivered to Gauthier’s spinal cord enabled him to walk the way he would have without the disease.
“We strongly believe that many individuals could benefit from this therapy,” said Courtine, a professor of neuroscience at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, the University of Lausanne and CHUV.
Published in the Nature Medicine journal on Monday, the findings by Courtine team’s at the NeuroRestore research centre suggest the technology could be used more widely in patients with advanced Parkinson’s, most of whom suffer from debilitating mobility issues.
Dave Marver, CEO of Onward Medical, which designed the implant, said that while the device was similar to implantable defibrillators and devices used for pain management, it was unique in its in ability to target the spinal cord in a specific and flexible way.
“For the healthcare system, it will look and feel familiar, but it will offer therapy that doesn’t exist today,” he said.
Courtine’s team plans to carry out clinical tests on six new patients in 2024.
“With this therapy, if people can gain more confidence and can go out, have better social interactions and do more things, it’s an enormous plus in their daily activities and quality of life,” said Jocelyne Bloch, the neurosurgeon who carried out the surgery on Gauthier and a co-director of NeuroRestore.
Spinal cord implant lets Parkinson’s patient walk again
Marc Gauthier had been confined to his home until he became the first person to receive a new Swiss-designed neuroprosthetic
Lausanne — Long-term Parkinson’s disease patient Marc Gauthier had essentially been confined to his home until he became the first person to receive a new Swiss-designed implant that dramatically improved his ability to walk.
Gauthier received a neuroprosthetic at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), comprising an electrode field placed against his spinal cord. Combined with an electrical impulse generator under the skin of his abdomen, the device stimulates his spinal cord to activate his leg muscles.
“It changed my life because I’m now independent,” said Gauthier, a native of the French city of Bordeaux, as he sat with his doctors at CHUV. “I can leave my home, run errands. I even go on foot.”
Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological disease characterised by symptoms such as tremors, stiffness and difficulty with balance and co-ordination.
The incidence of this disease has doubled over the past 25 years, according to the World Health Organisation. Global estimates showed that more than 8.5-million people suffered from the disease in 2019.
Grégoire Courtine, one of the doctors leading the project, said the electrical pulses delivered to Gauthier’s spinal cord enabled him to walk the way he would have without the disease.
“We strongly believe that many individuals could benefit from this therapy,” said Courtine, a professor of neuroscience at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, the University of Lausanne and CHUV.
Published in the Nature Medicine journal on Monday, the findings by Courtine team’s at the NeuroRestore research centre suggest the technology could be used more widely in patients with advanced Parkinson’s, most of whom suffer from debilitating mobility issues.
Dave Marver, CEO of Onward Medical, which designed the implant, said that while the device was similar to implantable defibrillators and devices used for pain management, it was unique in its in ability to target the spinal cord in a specific and flexible way.
“For the healthcare system, it will look and feel familiar, but it will offer therapy that doesn’t exist today,” he said.
Courtine’s team plans to carry out clinical tests on six new patients in 2024.
“With this therapy, if people can gain more confidence and can go out, have better social interactions and do more things, it’s an enormous plus in their daily activities and quality of life,” said Jocelyne Bloch, the neurosurgeon who carried out the surgery on Gauthier and a co-director of NeuroRestore.
Reuters
Hands off my brainwaves: Latin America in race for ‘neurorights’
Superconductor breakthrough could be a game changer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
In US heatwave, iced body bags are saving lives
AI stomach roped in to produce the yoghurt of the future
Knowledge workers at highest risk of job losses in AI boom, study shows
Gestation entirely in artificial wombs is a dystopian and wondrous idea
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.