MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Opencast mining threatens wine-friendly cool climes of Agulhas
08 November 2023 - 05:00
The threat of opencast mining in the Agulhas Wine Triangle has brought into stark focus the importance of this relatively new wine-producing region.
Until a few years ago this might not have been an issue. Agulhas lay well beyond the heartland of Cape viticulture. Cool climate was only a buzzword then: only viticulturists knew that the internationally agreed basis of measurement was “temperature degree days on the Winkler index”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.