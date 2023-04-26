The clock is ticking: don't risk overpaying on rates and taxes

Every four to five years, municipalities publish a general valuation roll (GVR), which details the municipal value of the properties that fall within their jurisdiction. This value is used to calculate the rates and taxes payable by property owners.

The City of Johannesburg and the City of Cape Town recently published their respective 2023 GVRs for ratepayers to review.

“This is an important opportunity for property owners to check that their property is correctly valued, so that they don’t end up overpaying on their municipal rates and taxes over the next few years,” says Hayley Ivins-Downes, head of digital at Lightstone Property, a leading supplier of property valuation reports.

But the clock is ticking: Capetonian homeowners have until April 30 to inspect this roll and, if necessary, object to the updated municipal value of their property, while the deadline for Joburg ratepayers is May 5.

Details to check: market value vs municipal value

Both the municipal value and the market value are estimates of how much a property is worth.

The municipal value is assigned to a property by a municipality's valuations department.

The market value is determined by property professionals and is a good indication of what a property could sell for in the current market. This estimate is usually based on factors such as the property's size, location, condition and even recent sales of similar properties in the area.