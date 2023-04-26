Gold steady as recession fears prop up safe-haven demand

Despite strong performances from tech companies, investors remain cautious as bank issues and softening US data cause concern
Cheaper cargoes and higher margins for exported refined products drive the Southeast Asian nation’s diversification
The president had said that the ANC would repeal SA’s membership of the court, but on Wednesday his office said he had made a mistake
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Asset manager set to raise its offshore equity exposure closer to 40% due to SA’s grim economy
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Top commerce diplomat Wamkele Mene is trying to sell the benefits of intracontinental dealing to governments and businesspeople
US president takes aim at ‘MAGA extremists’ aligned with Donald Trump as he launches re-election bid
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
We pick our top five trends from the runway, to shop now
Bengaluru — Gold prices moved in a tight range on Wednesday, with recessionary fears lending some support to the safe-haven asset, while investors sought more clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s rate-hike trajectory from US economic data due this week.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,997.40 per ounce by 3.07am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $2,008.60.
Investors seemed reluctant to offload their gold holdings amid weak US economic data, and “trading conditions will remain choppy, and any dips towards $1,950 could be snapped up”, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
Data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April as worries about the future mounted, further heightening the risk that the economy could fall into recession this year.
Recessionary fears already seem to be providing a floor for gold prices, and “Friday’s personal consumption expenditures report [is likely to] pack the biggest punch for gold”, Simpson added.
The dollar index eased, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.
US quarterly GDP data scheduled for Thursday followed by the reading on the core PCE index on Friday will be closely watched by investors ahead of the Fed’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on May 2-3.
Market participants expect the Fed to hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps).
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, higher interest rates dim the non-yielding asset’s appeal.
Australian inflation, meanwhile, eased from 33-year highs in the first quarter as the cost of living saw the smallest rise in more than a year, while core inflation dipped below forecasts, suggesting less pressure for another hike in interest rates.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $25.00 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.7% to $1,094.08.
Palladium gained 1.1% to $1,499.47, on track to snap two session of losses, if gains hold.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold steady as recession fears prop up safe-haven demand
Investors eye US economic data for clarity on the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory
Bengaluru — Gold prices moved in a tight range on Wednesday, with recessionary fears lending some support to the safe-haven asset, while investors sought more clarity on the US Federal Reserve’s rate-hike trajectory from US economic data due this week.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,997.40 per ounce by 3.07am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $2,008.60.
Investors seemed reluctant to offload their gold holdings amid weak US economic data, and “trading conditions will remain choppy, and any dips towards $1,950 could be snapped up”, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
Data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April as worries about the future mounted, further heightening the risk that the economy could fall into recession this year.
Recessionary fears already seem to be providing a floor for gold prices, and “Friday’s personal consumption expenditures report [is likely to] pack the biggest punch for gold”, Simpson added.
The dollar index eased, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers.
US quarterly GDP data scheduled for Thursday followed by the reading on the core PCE index on Friday will be closely watched by investors ahead of the Fed’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on May 2-3.
Market participants expect the Fed to hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps).
Though gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, higher interest rates dim the non-yielding asset’s appeal.
Australian inflation, meanwhile, eased from 33-year highs in the first quarter as the cost of living saw the smallest rise in more than a year, while core inflation dipped below forecasts, suggesting less pressure for another hike in interest rates.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $25.00 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.7% to $1,094.08.
Palladium gained 1.1% to $1,499.47, on track to snap two session of losses, if gains hold.
Reuters
Gold moves up as dollar dips
Gold inches down amid caution before Bank moves
Gold prices soften as Fed signals rate hike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.