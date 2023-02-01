Life

Travel: Exploring the lesser known ‘Garden Route’

Armed with an inflatable kayak, Nick Yell sets out to navigate the Southern Cape of Estuaries

01 February 2023 - 04:39 Nick Yell

I don’t have the most illustrious history with inflatable boats. The second-hand yacht tender I bought to partner my old Rio-bound Miura always metamorphosed into a floppy pug-like creature by the time I got back from a shore-side victualling spree. Then there was the sailing-cum-motorised inflatable from which I needed to get rescued when a strong wind came up on the Hermanus lagoon — thing tacked like a tall ship with a broken rudder!..

