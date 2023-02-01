Markets have priced in the 25 basis point increase in US rates at the US Federal Reserve meeting
A drop in nuclear output forces the European country to switch from exporter to importer as gas consumption rises in tight energy markets
City of Johannesburg's property base has increased 12% in the past five years
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
GM gains rights to buy all the lithium from Thacker Pass mine in Nevada when it opens in 2026
President cracks the whip and tells officials to speed up energy reform as calls to declare a state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
The ‘ridiculously low’ fine for mishandling radioactive material is under scrutiny as the search for the tiny, yet dangerous capsule continues
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
I don’t have the most illustrious history with inflatable boats. The second-hand yacht tender I bought to partner my old Rio-bound Miura always metamorphosed into a floppy pug-like creature by the time I got back from a shore-side victualling spree. Then there was the sailing-cum-motorised inflatable from which I needed to get rescued when a strong wind came up on the Hermanus lagoon — thing tacked like a tall ship with a broken rudder!..
Travel: Exploring the lesser known ‘Garden Route’
Armed with an inflatable kayak, Nick Yell sets out to navigate the Southern Cape of Estuaries
