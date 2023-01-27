Life / Arts & Entertainment

The Oscars: who could win, who should win and who will win

27 January 2023 - 05:00 Tymon Smith

Love them or hate them; naively believe that they’re the ultimate meritocratic arbitrators of taste; see them as a statement about the state and future of the industry; or an indicator of the populist mediocrity that you should avoid watching at all costs — the Academy Awards are still the biggest show in Tinsel Town.

The 2023 Oscar nominations, announced on Tuesday, have more surprises and snubs than usual. They leave an overall feeling that after a year of safe-bet mainstream releases by studios looking to avert risk — Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members are torn between wanting to recognise the contributions of old-fashioned bums on seat success and more interesting, finely crafted and acted films that offer new direction and hope for the future of the movies...

