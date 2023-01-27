Currency traders who had pushed the dollar up after news the US economy grew faster than expected at the end of 2022 are offloading it again
If students don’t acquire skills at school it is a waste of everyone’s time and money to keep them there, and useless to pretend the resulting ‘qualifications’ mean anything
Resilience to heatwaves as a result of climate change requires more than personal action, the SA Medical Research Council says
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Koketso Mano
But there are many risks and, typically at the start of a year, many uncertainties
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
EL SALVADOR-PRISONS/:Hundreds of children packed in El Salvador's overcrowded prisons -rights group
He says he will not attend his son’s semifinal after prime minister reiterates Australian support for Ukraine
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Love them or hate them; naively believe that they’re the ultimate meritocratic arbitrators of taste; see them as a statement about the state and future of the industry; or an indicator of the populist mediocrity that you should avoid watching at all costs — the Academy Awards are still the biggest show in Tinsel Town.
The 2023 Oscar nominations, announced on Tuesday, have more surprises and snubs than usual. They leave an overall feeling that after a year of safe-bet mainstream releases by studios looking to avert risk — Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members are torn between wanting to recognise the contributions of old-fashioned bums on seat success and more interesting, finely crafted and acted films that offer new direction and hope for the future of the movies...
The Oscars: who could win, who should win and who will win
