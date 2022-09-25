The unprecedented load-shedding in the past week is crippling businesses and putting workers' incomes at risk, particularly those at small firms battling to stay open.
SA's agricultural sector was one of the bright spots of our economy during the Covid-19 lockdown period. This was the only sector that showed robust growth as other sectors of the economy were ...
Homefarm caters to the consumer and commercial markets through its range of farms available on its online website and in-store.
More than two years after remote work and hybrid jobs became widespread, there’s still a stark divide over how it’s going: about 85% of managers worry they can’t tell if employees are getting enough done, while 87% of workers say their productivity is just fine.
That was the finding of a survey on corporate attitudes by Microsoft, the workplace software giant and owner of LinkedIn...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Don’t spy on employees to ensure they’re working, Microsoft says
More than two years after remote work and hybrid jobs became widespread, there’s still a stark divide over how it’s going: about 85% of managers worry they can’t tell if employees are getting enough done, while 87% of workers say their productivity is just fine.
That was the finding of a survey on corporate attitudes by Microsoft, the workplace software giant and owner of LinkedIn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.