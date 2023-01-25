Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Novak Djokovic, age 35, sometimes hangs out in a pressurised egg to enrich his blood with oxygen and gives pep talks to glasses of water, hoping to purify them with positive thinking before he drinks them. Tom Brady, 45, evangelises supposedly age-defying supplements, hydration powders and pliability spheres. LeBron James, 38, is said to spend $1.5m a year on his body to keep Father Time at bay. While most of their contemporaries have retired, all three of these elite athletes remain marvels of fitness. But in the field of modern health science, they’re amateurs compared to Bryan Johnson.
Johnson, 45, is an ultrawealthy software entrepreneur who has more than 30 doctors and health experts monitoring his every bodily function. The team, led by 29-year-old regenerative medicine physician Oliver Zolman, has committed to help reverse the ageing process in every one of Johnson’s organs...
BIG READ
For just $2m a year ... you can become a teenager again
Middle-aged tech millionaire Bryan Johnson and his team of 30 doctors say they have a plan to reboot his body
