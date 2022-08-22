Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Law shouldt be based on objective assessment of risk rather than catch-all approach
Members have to scramble to join other schemes after six amalgamation efforts failed
The Public Servants Association is expected to continue with its ballot until Friday after talks about a pay hike deal failed
Africa’s biggest lender says it is guarding against new entrants emulating Capitec’s retail banking rise
Importers unhappy with slow decision-making in custom duty adjustment cases
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Zelensky urges vigilance before independence day celebrations
Haaland and Silva help Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3
The meaning of personal authenticity is ever-changing
If you search the Google Books NGram Viewer, which tracks word usage over the years, you’ll see that “authentic” has been steadily climbing since about 1920. It seems people are more interested in the concept and certainly since the 1990s, it’s become a buzzword.
It can be seen in the trend towards “semigration” from the big centres in search of a more authentic life, in people changing career midstream and in the preference for greener lifestyles as well as artisanal food and drink. ..
Authenticity is vital to the human condition, but what is it?
Authenticity is vital to the human condition, but what is it?


