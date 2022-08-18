×

Replace tyres, pay through existing finance contract — WesBank

Qualifying vehicle owners can now buy vouchers for selected add-ons via outlets such as TWT

18 August 2022 - 14:59 Motor News Reporter
You can buy new tyres, service plans and more through Wesbank's new Wshop online retail service. Picture: SUPPLIED
You can buy new tyres, service plans and more through Wesbank's new Wshop online retail service. Picture: SUPPLIED

WesBank has introduced the Wshop, an online retail platform that facilitates the purchase of items from select partners. The Wshop payment solution also makes it easier for qualifying customers to buy selected vehicle add-ons such as tyres, batteries and accessories through their existing vehicle finance contract.

“Qualifying customers with a finance contract can buy a voucher for selected vehicle add-ons from the Wshop and simply add the cost to their contract and pay it off over the remaining loan term at the same interest rate,” says Dane Reddy, chief digital officer of WesBank.

Qualifying criteria:

  • Must have more than 13 months left on the Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) contract
  • Must not be in arrears or under debt review
  • Must pay their VAF instalments by means of a monthly debit order
  • Must be able to afford the additional monthly payment

Wshop partners include, Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Tyres and More. 

Car audio accessories, RockFordFosgate, Kicker

Car safety: Lamin8 anti-smash and grab film and paint protection film

Another addition to the Wshop is the ability for WesBank customers to access Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) service, maintenance and warranty plans from all WesBank participating partners. In addition, OEM parts, the servicing of vehicles and vehicle accessories are also now available from the Wshop.

The Wshop partner products will also be accessible on the new Motor category in the eBucks shop, under the Buy tab on the FNB App. Customers earning eBucks can use their eBucks rewards to purchase a voucher to exchange for new tyres from either Tiger Wheel & Tyre or Tyres and More.

This convenient online shopping offering provides a further option to customers to redeem their eBucks for an essential item to ensure the safety of their car on the road.

“Extending the rewards offering into vehicle add-ons such as tyres, batteries and shocks makes perfect financial sense for our customers, as it frees up much-needed cash for other priorities. Enabling our customers to transact on a secure, safe and user-friendly platform goes a long way to creating a valuable relationship of trust with clients in our ecosystem,” concludes Reddy.

