La Prairie introduces the elusive strength of caviar: rare and natural retinol

The scientists at La Prairie have discovered an unexpected, elusive component of caviar: Rare, natural retinol. It’s a molecule coveted for its unmatched line-smoothing efficacy, yet extremely difficult to capture and retain. It can only exist in obscurity. Subjected to light, it ceases to exist at all.

The scientists were determined to bring to life this elusive strength of caviar, beyond lifting and firming. Composed of caviar lipids and of caviar-derived retinol, Caviar Retinol is exclusive to La Prairie. It’s obtained through a specially-designed extraction process, which creates the ideal conditions to capture and retain both caviar lipids and caviar-derived Retinol. Thanks to this combination, La Prairie’s Caviar Retinol harnesses the line-effacing potential of caviar: a potential fully realised at night.

Many processes in the skin follow a circadian rhythm, with a peak and a low within a 24-hour period. During the night, the skin’s focus is primarily on regeneration and on protection during the day.

The obscurity of night gives way to creation, with peaks in collagen synthesis and epidermal renewal. But while creation processes peak at night, so too does barrier permeability, as the skin has let down its defences. This makes skin more prone to night-time water loss. With time, the peaks of creation decline, resulting in a decrease in the density of the dermal extracellular network, as well as a decrease in functionality of the epidermis. In parallel, barrier permeability increases further, leading to excessive water loss. Damages accumulate, creating an accelerated decrease in skin vitality.

Imbued with Caviar Retinol, Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil is designed to work with the skin’s natural circadian rhythms to help counteract these age-induced effects, while its oily composition creates an immediate temporary outer barrier to minimise water loss.

Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil evens out the skin by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while visibly smoothing the skin’s surface. It restores firmness through re-densifying. As the last step of the Nighttime Ritual, the formula seals in moisture and active ingredients from the preceding treatments, intensifying ritual results. It also improves the skin barrier in the long term, moisturising the skin.

Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil includes La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex, incorporated for the first time within an oil, targeting essential elements for a rejuvenated appearance. Inspired by Dr Paul Niehans’ pioneering work on rejuvenation conducted at the storied Clinique La Prairie, the Exclusive Cellular Complex gives new life and energy back to the skin. It.

The Skin Caviar Nighttime ritual

The Skin Caviar Nighttime ritual begins with perfectly clean skin. Then a few drops of Skin Caviar Essence-in-Lotion helps soothe and prepare the skin for the treatments to follow.

Next comes Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, infused with Caviar Premier and Caviar Absolute, for an unparalleled lifted appearance and visually regained volume.

Follow with Skin Caviar Eye Lift with Caviar Premier to revive, raise and redefine the eye area. Bring a lifting indulgence to the eyes with Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream enriched with Caviar Premier.

Complete the ritual with Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil, the night’s last gesture. At once generous and silky, the formula soothes and cushions skin, for total indulgence. Over time, lines and wrinkles appear reduced, skin looks firmed and moisture is sealed in, prolonging the elusive strength of caviar, beyond the night.