Managing cash flow for business growth

Cash flow is the lifeblood of the business, and one of the biggest issues facing companies today. What Covid-19 highlighted is the need for businesses to have a solid understanding of how their cash flows, where the risks are and how to be equipped to address those.

In this first episode of a five-part podcast series, Financial Mail and Investor’s Monthly editor Rob Rose, speaks to Itumeleng Merafe and Hazel Banach from Investec’s business lending department to gain insight on how to ensure a business doesn’t run out of liquidity.

Listen to the podcast below: