Companies / Financial Services

Managing cash flow for business growth

Listen to part 1 of the Investec Business Made Human podcast hosted by Financial Mail editor Rob Rose

27 August 2021 - 09:00
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/TIMESTOPPER69
Picture: 123RF/TIMESTOPPER69

Cash flow is the lifeblood of the business, and one of the biggest issues facing companies today. What Covid-19 highlighted is the need for businesses to have a solid understanding of how their cash flows, where the risks are and how to be equipped to address those. 

In this first episode of a five-part podcast series, Financial Mail and Investor’s Monthly editor Rob Rose, speaks to Itumeleng Merafe and Hazel Banach from Investec’s business lending department to gain insight on how to ensure a business doesn’t run out of liquidity. 

Listen to the podcast below:

This article was paid for by Investec.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Woolworths SA boss ‘demoted’ to focus on her food ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sibanye anxious for a re-rating amid record ...
Companies / Mining
3.
The cost of insuring your business: Eight golden ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths releases financial results for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Blue Label secures funding to recapitalise Cell C
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.