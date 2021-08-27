Managing cash flow for business growth
Listen to part 1 of the Investec Business Made Human podcast hosted by Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
27 August 2021 - 09:00
Cash flow is the lifeblood of the business, and one of the biggest issues facing companies today. What Covid-19 highlighted is the need for businesses to have a solid understanding of how their cash flows, where the risks are and how to be equipped to address those.
In this first episode of a five-part podcast series, Financial Mail and Investor’s Monthly editor Rob Rose, speaks to Itumeleng Merafe and Hazel Banach from Investec’s business lending department to gain insight on how to ensure a business doesn’t run out of liquidity.
Listen to the podcast below:
