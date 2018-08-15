Siblings create a thriving health business on a farm

They started using the practice of fermenting food, a health movement that resurfaced about a decade ago. Unpasteurised milk is used to create a whey that contains the necessary bacteria to fuel fermentation processes. That becomes a festering mass called a scoby (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), which transforms recipes into tangy, fizzy drinks full of probiotics, organic acids, antioxidants, digestive enzymes, vitamins and micronutrients that improve the gut flora for better digestion, detoxify the body and boost immunity.

"Caroline started the fermenting about five years ago because she was diagnosed with leaky gut [syndrome] and had tried every probiotic available but nothing helped," Annie says. "So we started making kombucha tea, and if you leave it longer it ferments into vinegar, which is much more potent.

"We started in the kitchen for ourselves then gave it to our friends when they were saying we’re looking good and never get sick."

A former stable at Oaklands is now a warm and pungent fermenting room filled with steel churns. In some kombucha vinegar is brewing, made from black tea leaves, whey, clean water from the estate and organic brown sugar. After eight weeks some of it is bottled, and the rest has other ingredients added and ferments for a fortnight more to create Fire Tonic.

Other churns contain beetroot kvass, made from organically grown beetroot fermented with whey, pure water and Himalayan rock salt.

The siblings introduced permaculture, a system of agriculture based on the patterns of natural ecosystems, to the farm three years ago. Their 30 horses supply manure for the gardens, all the kitchen waste is composted, and a worm farm produces fertiliser.

"Food can be incredibly faddy but this isn’t about a style, it’s about permaculture, which is based on a lifecycle," Kathy says.

"Everything circulates back to itself, so it’s about providing for yourself and for your community when you have excess and helping to grow yourself and each other at the same time," she says.