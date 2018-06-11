World Bank: how unfinished business is holding SA in limbo

Urban planning is increasingly focused on sustainably densifying cities, but this is a long-term process. For some years many South Africans will continue to live in relatively remote locations with limited opportunities for employment. Access to electricity, water, sanitation, good public clinics and schools and financial services remains much weaker in such areas, limiting opportunities for growth and weighing down living standards.

For many living in disadvantaged settlements, improving the delivery of public and social services is one of the most expected democratic dividends.

Climate change will impose considerable costs on SA, which relies heavily on coal to power its economy. Managing the low-carbon transition and addressing water insecurity will be critical. Cheap coal was one of the key factors in the country’s development and the economy remains heavily dependent on coal for energy and mining. In the transition to a low-carbon economy, a viable decarbonisation strategy will be needed to ensure that important economic sectors are not negatively affected. This includes implementing the carbon tax and leveraging private investment in energy conservation and clean energy technologies.

Although climate change exacerbates the country’s water challenges, it is not the source of the structural water deficit. Population growth, urbanisation, and economic expansion are increasing demand for water, outstripping fixed supply. Reducing this deficit requires policies targeting water supply, management and demand. Climate-smart agriculture will be important to guarantee adequate food production for SA and the region and to protect farmers’ livelihoods, as will insurance products covering climate shocks. SA is a water-scarce country, and it will be critical to strengthen the regulatory and investment framework for more resilient and efficient water service delivery while incentivising consumers to use water more efficiently.

"State capture" was a term coined by the World Bank when the Soviet Union unravelled, pointing to a phenomenon of elites using times of transition to institutionalise rules to their personal benefit. It is a phenomenon often associated with transition and can thus also be seen as a symptom of SA’s "incomplete transition".

The diagnostic acknowledges the recent determination to roll back state capture.

Beyond this, strengthening the state further requires the reduction of fragmentation in government and stronger monitoring and evaluation to ensure that policies deliver what they are intended to do.

Focusing the government on priority areas, such as "root causes", can also ensure that the needed human resources are devoted to the most critical intervention areas, especially in a skills-constrained environment. The diagnostic argues for greater involvement of the private sector in the formulation and implementation of policy. Eventually it is the private sector that needs to create most of the required jobs.

Undoing the legacy of exclusion is a long-term process, and the diagnostic reminds that expectations need to be managed carefully. SA has come a long way since 1994 and has contained the centrifugal forces tearing at the fabric of a highly unequal society.

The global economic recovery, coupled with renewed commitment by the political leadership to strengthen institutions and strengthen the social contract, presents an enormous opportunity. But social progress takes time and a social contract needs to take this into account, providing an acceptable framework for South Africans to work towards the Vision 2030.

• Hanusch is a senior economist for the World Bank, based in Pretoria. This is an edited extract of his book, An Incomplete Transition: Overcoming the Legacy of Exclusion in South Africa, published by Juta.