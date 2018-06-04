How millennials are key to the preservation of threatened fish

To give real change a chance and ensure its success, it is necessary to understand the factors that determine the way people purchase food. My research suggests more than 34 factors can contribute to why and how people purchase food. Some — such as availability, convenience, price and trust in a product — are more critical than others.

Actions for sustainable seafood could include ensuring that green-listed species alternatives are easily available, that they are just as tasty as their endangered counterparts and that they are just as convenient to prepare. No consumer will want to spend hours picking out little bones with tweezers just because that fish is more sustainable.

Theories of change all tend to suggest or recognise a similar approach. Most people need to think about something for a while before they make a change. A poster on a bathroom wall could trigger the process.

After thinking about a problem, people decide and prepare to act. Consumers need to feel good about this and be rewarded for making the right choice. With assistance at a fish counter to make the right decision, they may return and make the good choice again.

After a consumer has made the switch to sustainable seafood, retailers and restaurateurs should be aware that this is a critical point. The alternative seafood needs to be regularly available and conveniently found or consumers are likely to go back to the unsustainable option.

Probably most critical of all, the change should be designed to last. In the fast-moving, social media-driven world, reinforced messaging for millennials should be immediate, short, sharp and eye-catching.

Feedback should be provided on how well customers are doing — the money they are saving, how a community is being supported, or the fish stocks are bouncing back because of their efforts.

Millennials can help to secure global fish stocks and remain sassy among their peers while doing so. The trick is to get them to take heed.

• Jenkin, of Pinpoint Sustainability, was commissioned to examine millennial consumer behaviour on behalf of the South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature, which encourages sustainable seafood choices.