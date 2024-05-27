Economy

PODCAST | Could JSE delistings signal trouble ahead for local investors?

Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views

27 May 2024 - 09:21
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/PIREN
Though stock market delistings occur globally, these seem particularly prolific in SA at present.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG WEALTH
The JSE has witnessed a significant decrease in listings, dropping from 616 in 2000 to only 284 at the end of 2023.

What is causing this trend and how will it affect investors? Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this informative podcast.

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

