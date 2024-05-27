PODCAST | Could JSE delistings signal trouble ahead for local investors?
Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views
27 May 2024 - 09:21
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Though stock market delistings occur globally, these seem particularly prolific in SA at present.
The JSE has witnessed a significant decrease in listings, dropping from 616 in 2000 to only 284 at the end of 2023.
What is causing this trend and how will it affect investors? Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this informative podcast.
Listen to it now:
This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.
Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.