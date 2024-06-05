CDE recommends urgent policy reform for new government
The think-tank has set out a policy agenda for the new government
The political parties negotiating a new governing arrangement need to agree on an urgent reform programme to deal with the country’s most pressing challenges, Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) executive director Ann Bernstein said on Wednesday.
The think-tank has identified five priorities the new government needs to address urgently in the first 180 days to deal with the multiple crises facing the country. Bernstein said a new approach to governance was needed. Economic growth had stagnated and declined, unemployment and crime were among the worst in the world and the state was collapsing. ..
