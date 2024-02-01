PODCAST | Fostering a healthy relationship with money to achieve financial freedom

The new year prompts many of us to make resolutions to improve their relationship with money, so we won't have to endure a repeat performance of the financial stress traditionally experienced during "'Janu-worry”.

In this podcast, Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth, discusses different factors that can shape your relationship with money, for better or worse. He also pinpoints the lessons to be learnt from the healthy financial behaviours of successful high-net-worth individuals, which can be replicated to help you achieve your financial goals.

Listen to it now: