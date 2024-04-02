PODCAST | To invest or not: the great cash debate
PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask explains why low-risk investment products are an important part of a holistic portfolio
It's not always easy to decide whether to invest in cash and cash equivalents or not. However, for long-term investors, evidence suggests that low-risk investment products are often the best choice.
In a portfolio management context, cash allocations are typically held either to manage volatility or as accessible liquidity to use as market opportunities present themselves.
In a wealth management context, cash provides for income requirements or emergency funds. It can also create valuable breathing space for growth assets.
But what are some of the risks in fixed-income markets? And what should investors keep in mind when choosing a low-risk investment product?
PSG Wealth's chief investment officer Adriaan Pask explains the investment strategies behind low-risk investment products and why they're an important part of a holistic portfolio in this informative podcast.
This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.
Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.