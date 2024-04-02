Economy

PODCAST | To invest or not: the great cash debate

PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask explains why low-risk investment products are an important part of a holistic portfolio

02 April 2024 - 08:55
Sponsored
What should investors keep in mind when choosing a low-risk investment product? PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask shares his views in this podcast. Picture: 123RF/markoaliaksandr
It's not always easy to decide whether to invest in cash and cash equivalents or not. However, for long-term investors, evidence suggests that low-risk investment products are often the best choice.

In a portfolio management context, cash allocations are typically held either to manage volatility or as accessible liquidity to use as market opportunities present themselves.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH
In a wealth management context, cash provides for income requirements or emergency funds. It can also create valuable breathing space for growth assets.

But what are some of the risks in fixed-income markets? And what should investors keep in mind when choosing a low-risk investment product? 

PSG Wealth's chief investment officer Adriaan Pask explains the investment strategies behind low-risk investment products and why they're an important part of a holistic portfolio in this informative podcast.

Listen to it now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

