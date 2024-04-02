PODCAST | To invest or not: the great cash debate

In a wealth management context, cash provides for income requirements or emergency funds. It can also create valuable breathing space for growth assets.

But what are some of the risks in fixed-income markets? And what should investors keep in mind when choosing a low-risk investment product?

PSG Wealth's chief investment officer Adriaan Pask explains the investment strategies behind low-risk investment products and why they're an important part of a holistic portfolio in this informative podcast.

Listen to it now: