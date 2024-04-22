Debt costs high, but IMF bullish about growth in Sub-Saharan Africa
The agency has highlighted the region’s improved economic prospects and market access
22 April 2024 - 05:00
The IMF has welcomed the return to international markets of three countries in Sub-Saharan Africa after a two-year hiatus, even though the cost of financing was “on the high side”.
While the countries of the region have historically faced higher borrowing costs than peers in other regions, raising questions about whether investors charge an “African premium”, the fund’s research has found this premium to be quite modest...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.