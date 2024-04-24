RMB Private Bank wins big at the 2024 Euromoney Private Banking Awards

RMB Private Bank has been declared SA’s Best Private Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals for the second consecutive year at the 2024 Euromoney Private Banking Awards.

In addition, the financial services provider was named SA’s Best Private Bank for Discretionary Portfolio Management, Succession Planning and Sustainability.

The annual Euromoney Private Banking Awards recognise the achievements of the world's top private banking and wealth management institutions in terms of client service, product innovation and commitment to the industry.

For RMB Private Bank, these accolades demonstrate the bank’s leadership in private banking and commitment to delivering value to clients through a diverse range of market-leading value propositions.

“Being recognised by Euromoney for being a leading private bank in SA for the second consecutive year is indeed an honour and a tribute to a team that prides itself in developing unique and innovative integrated advice-based solutions for both our clients and the broader industry,” says Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private Bank.

“As a private bank, we understand our clients' aspirations and can create tailored financial solutions that help them manage, protect and grow their wealth for future generations. Over the years, we have modernised our private banking and investment offering to deliver a service that is accessible through both a convenient digital platform and private advisers.”