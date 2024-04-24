RMB Private Bank wins big at the 2024 Euromoney Private Banking Awards
RMB Private Bank named SA’s Best Private Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals for the second consecutive year
RMB Private Bank has been declared SA’s Best Private Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals for the second consecutive year at the 2024 Euromoney Private Banking Awards.
In addition, the financial services provider was named SA’s Best Private Bank for Discretionary Portfolio Management, Succession Planning and Sustainability.
The annual Euromoney Private Banking Awards recognise the achievements of the world's top private banking and wealth management institutions in terms of client service, product innovation and commitment to the industry.
For RMB Private Bank, these accolades demonstrate the bank’s leadership in private banking and commitment to delivering value to clients through a diverse range of market-leading value propositions.
“Being recognised by Euromoney for being a leading private bank in SA for the second consecutive year is indeed an honour and a tribute to a team that prides itself in developing unique and innovative integrated advice-based solutions for both our clients and the broader industry,” says Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private Bank.
“As a private bank, we understand our clients' aspirations and can create tailored financial solutions that help them manage, protect and grow their wealth for future generations. Over the years, we have modernised our private banking and investment offering to deliver a service that is accessible through both a convenient digital platform and private advisers.”
Private banking needs to be a valued partnership that aligns bigger-picture financial management and advice with the client’s personal life goals. Clients also need and deserve advisory capability supported by carefully calibrated solutions that are precisely attuned to their individual, multifaceted life ambitions and personal circumstances.
“RMB Private Bank's modernised relationship and advice model, consisting of private advisers who are supported by a team of experts to offer personalised financial planning and wealth management, is designed to ensure that clients receive consistent service, advice and innovative solutions,” says Matthews.
“Our accomplishments are also due to our ability to leverage big data, modern technologies and advisory skills to deliver contextual solutions through our assisted and unassisted channels.”
These accolades add to several significant awards that RMB Private Bank has received in the past year. This includes being named SA’s Best Private Bank for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals as well as for ESG Investing at the 2023 Euromoney Private Banking Awards. In addition, the bank was ranked as the overall winner across all industries in the 2023 Ask Afrika Orange Index, which is the most widely referenced service excellence benchmark in the country.
“We would like to extend our appreciation to our clients for their continued support and to Euromoney for the recognition. We remain committed to providing innovative, convenient, simplified and market-leading financial services solutions that will assist clients with their wealth management needs for today and for future generations too,” says Matthews.
This article was sponsored by RMB Private Bank.