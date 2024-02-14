PODCAST | Market outlook 2024

2023 was a challenging year for investors — from a resilient US economy and a slowly recovering Chinese economy to decade-high interest rates and geopolitical upheavals.

As we move into 2024, it's believed that this year could be just as volatile as the last.

Elections and interest rate cuts are two of the key themes driving investment decisions in 2024, but what else should investors expect from a markets perspective? PSG Wealth's chief investment officer Adriaan Pask shares his views in this informative podcast.

Listen to it now: