SA’s policy uncertainty index
SA’s policy uncertainty index edges down ahead of election
A cross-cutting number of events and trends converged to influence economic perceptions in the first quarter of 2024, says Raymond Parsons
03 April 2024 - 05:00
SA’s policy uncertainty index edged further into negative territory in the first quarter as the doubt around SA’s 2024 election dynamics and outcomes next month started to weigh on investor confidence and financial markets, the North West University’s policy uncertainty index showed.
The index was also affected by geopolitical risks in the first quarter, a move that saw policy uncertainty rise slightly from 65.5 in the fourth quarter to 65.8 in the first quarter of 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.