Hawkish Reserve Bank signals later and fewer rate cuts
Money policy committee expects headline inflation to come down to its 4.5% target only at the end of 2025
27 March 2024 - 15:15
UPDATED 27 March 2024 - 20:33
The Reserve Bank has signalled that interest rates could stay high for longer, saying headline inflation would now come down to its 4.5% target only at the end of 2025, potentially delaying the first interest rate cut.
The Bank’s monetary policy committee held the repo rate at 8.25% on Wednesday as expected, citing risks to food prices and to the rand exchange rate, as well as still high inflation expectations. But while it made only minimal changes to its inflation forecast, its tone was “decidedly more hawkish”, said Goldman Sachs economist Andrew Matheny...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.