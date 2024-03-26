Formal employment falls due to job losses in building and mining
Stats SA noted a 13.5% decrease in part-time employment especially in the community services sector
26 March 2024 - 12:25
Formal employment in SA in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 194,000 jobs or 1.8% quarter on quarter.
The quarterly employment statistics (QES) survey results released by Stats SA on Tuesday showed total employment in the formal sector dropped from 10.9-million in September to 10.7-million in December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.