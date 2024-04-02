Spendthrift SA increases reliance on foreign investment
The dependence on overseas capital for fixed investment projects climbs as the local savings rate falls, Reserve Bank data shows
02 April 2024 - 05:00
SA is depending more heavily on foreign capital to finance new fixed investment projects as the local savings rate falls, latest Reserve Bank figures show.
Foreign capital financed 15.5% of gross capital formation in the fourth quarter of last year, up from just 3.3% in the previous quarter, according to the Reserve Bank’s latest quarterly bulletin, which shows that SA’s national savings rate fell to 14% in 2023, down from 14.9% in 2022. For the fourth quarter, national savings were down to just 12.7%. ..
