Sacci's business confidence increased to 111.5 points in November from 108.6 in the prior month. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
SA’s first-quarter consumer confidence improved due to an uptick in the confidence levels of high-income households, suggesting retail sales volumes could gradually start to recover, according to a survey released on Monday.
The consumer confidence index, a measure of how optimistic or pessimistic consumers are about the future economic situation and their own financial prospects, improved to -15 points from -17 points in the fourth quarter of 2023 and -23 points in the first quarter of 2023, a survey by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in partnership with FNB showed.
A breakdown of the index per household income group showed that high-income confidence, inclusive of those earning more than R20,000 a month, rose from -19 to -14 points during the quarter, according to the survey.
“Significantly lower levels of load-shedding and a deceleration in inflation — particularly on the food price front — likely supported consumer confidence during the first quarter,” FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said.
“However, job losses in the fourth quarter and renewed fuel price hikes in February and March probably countered some of these positive developments, particularly for low-income households. The tightening in fiscal policy announced in the February Budget Review probably also clipped consumer confidence.”
Consumers also remain wary about splurging on big-ticket items, suggesting that durable goods sales will underperform relative to the other consumption categories during the first half of 2024, the survey added.
Consumer confidence improves, but remains in negative territory
Improved confidence among high-income households suggests retail sales volumes may start to recover, the survey shows
